Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 45,164 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $3,147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock remained flat at $12.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,261,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,642,676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.