Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,688 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Ferguson worth $116,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ferguson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $190.66. 879,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,214. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.34.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

