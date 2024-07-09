Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,225,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,254 shares of company stock worth $1,208,322. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 41.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

