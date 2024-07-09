EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EVERTEC traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 126205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $19,626,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 150,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,407,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

