Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $9.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 1,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.86. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

