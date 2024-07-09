Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $7.06 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $441,249.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00044959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,256,750 coins and its circulating supply is 78,256,601 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.