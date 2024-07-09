Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $14.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $932.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,681. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $932.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $885.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $835.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,111 shares of company stock valued at $783,500,842 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

