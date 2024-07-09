Electroneum Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $42.18 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001332 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,966,655 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
