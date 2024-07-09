Electroneum Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $42.18 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001332 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,966,655 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.