EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EGP traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.44. 188,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,872. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.29.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

