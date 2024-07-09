East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761,347 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $133,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,692,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,347,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,305. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

