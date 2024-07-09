Drax Group’s (DRX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.56) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Drax Group Price Performance

Drax Group Company Profile

LON:DRX opened at GBX 540.50 ($6.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 388.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 395.20 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 637.60 ($8.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 520.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 496.20.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

