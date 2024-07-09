Drax Group’s (DRX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.56) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on DRX
Drax Group Price Performance
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.