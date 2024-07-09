Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $46.53. 11,871,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,909. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.35.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

