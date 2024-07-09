Defira (FIRA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.95

Defira (FIRA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Defira has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Defira has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $11.95 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Defira

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00144161 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $11.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defira directly using U.S. dollars.

