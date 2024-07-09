Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Buy Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,001.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,001.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,537 shares of company stock valued at $83,831,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.