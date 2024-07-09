Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.71 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $5.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

