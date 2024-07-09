Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00010200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $171.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.