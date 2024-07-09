Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $311.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $311.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $253.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.60 and its 200-day moving average is $254.46. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after acquiring an additional 222,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

