Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.14. The stock had a trading volume of 451,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,196. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

