CMC Markets Plc (CMCX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30 on August 9th

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 327.20 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £915.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,300.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.36. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.08 ($4.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.46) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £295.68 ($378.74). In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($384.04). Also, insider Albert Soleiman bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £295.68 ($378.74). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 312 shares of company stock valued at $89,800. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

