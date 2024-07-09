Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,013,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,027,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,309,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after purchasing an additional 320,168 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,711,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,458,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 129.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.71. 10,345,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,893,570. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

