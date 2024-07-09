Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $68.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. 14,506,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

