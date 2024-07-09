Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,070,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,965,000 after acquiring an additional 346,385 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 367,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,422,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 198,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

