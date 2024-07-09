Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 40,605 shares.The stock last traded at $40.14 and had previously closed at $40.31.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $545.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.68 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 30.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 47.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

