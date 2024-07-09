CashBackPro Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.85 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $29.85 million and approximately $111,937.63 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,209.00 or 0.99950881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00069102 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.30794108 USD and is down -14.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $193,000.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

