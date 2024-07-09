Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.30

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €65.30 ($70.98) and last traded at €63.70 ($69.24), with a volume of 194665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €65.50 ($71.20).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

