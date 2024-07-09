Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives $23.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOEV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOEV

Canoo Price Performance

NASDAQ GOEV opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.