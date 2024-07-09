Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 26th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CMCL opened at GBX 774 ($9.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 816.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 842.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.32). The firm has a market cap of £148.53 million, a PE ratio of -4,131.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

