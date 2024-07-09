Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $407.45

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $407.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $292.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $288.79 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,245 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $69,320,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

