Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$9.00

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.49. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$3.43 and a 52 week high of C$28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott acquired 30,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. Insiders purchased 88,611 shares of company stock worth $356,678 over the last three months. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

