Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price at $17.38

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.24.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,253,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,455,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,977,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 424,779 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $14.03 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

