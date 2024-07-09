Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) PT at C$12.06

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

INE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

INE opened at C$10.48 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.25%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

