Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) PT at C$12.06

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.
INE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on INE
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.