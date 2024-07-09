Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $8.83

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
See Also
