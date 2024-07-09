Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $8.83

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

