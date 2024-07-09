Brokerages Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT at $41.13

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $690,816. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 749,226 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

