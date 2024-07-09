BlackRock Latin American Declares Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 350 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £103.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.31 and a beta of 0.99. BlackRock Latin American has a 12-month low of GBX 336 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 462 ($5.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.47.

About BlackRock Latin American

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

