BlackRock Latin American Declares Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 350 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £103.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.31 and a beta of 0.99. BlackRock Latin American has a 12-month low of GBX 336 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 462 ($5.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.47.
About BlackRock Latin American
