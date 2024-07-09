Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Free Report) was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 336,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Biopharmx Stock Down 9.5 %
About Biopharmx
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
