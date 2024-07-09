BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $942.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $510,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

