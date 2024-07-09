BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

