Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of BYND opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $441.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.26.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
