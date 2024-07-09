Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 12.1%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 73,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 163,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Benton Resources Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

