BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Critical Contrast

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BayFirst Financial and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 4 1 0 2.20

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.86%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BayFirst Financial pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares BayFirst Financial and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial 4.52% 7.09% 0.53% First Foundation -32.44% 1.11% 0.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayFirst Financial and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $118.27 million 0.42 $5.70 million $1.13 10.54 First Foundation $161.44 million 1.80 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.40

BayFirst Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BayFirst Financial beats First Foundation on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, wire transfers, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, ACH originations, and other services. It operates full-service banking centers in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, and Bradenton, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.