Axie Infinity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.55 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00009183 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $776.06 million and $36.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.05 or 0.99941798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,658,989 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,606,083.30946714 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.01345922 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $31,191,637.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

