Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,481,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 5,847,674 shares.The stock last traded at $4.19 and had previously closed at $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after buying an additional 1,394,872 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $5,782,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,908 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $3,825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.