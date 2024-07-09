Apogee Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $67.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

