Analysts Set Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Price Target at $11.00

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

