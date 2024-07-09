Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $4,899,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 90,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 261,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $192.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.