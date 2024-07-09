Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Down 8.8 %

NYSE ALB traded down $8.68 on Tuesday, hitting $90.47. 6,375,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $121.42. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.