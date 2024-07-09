Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.38.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,322 shares of company stock worth $62,714,456 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,163,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

