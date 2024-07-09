Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.18.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AC

Air Canada Stock Performance

Air Canada stock opened at C$17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.