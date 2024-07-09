ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading 2.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 169,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,820,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADMA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

