Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.01

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 51835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHEXY
Adecco Group Trading Down 4.3 %
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
Further Reading
